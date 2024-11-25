Sharma's Arrest: A Political Tapestry Unraveled

Delhi Police have detained Lokesh Sharma, previously the OSD to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on charges linked to a 2020 phone-tapping case. This arrest stems from a complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, authorities disclosed on Monday.

Despite the arrest, the Crime Branch soon released Sharma on bail, according to police reports. The incident marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation of political controversies.

Earlier this year, Sharma alleged that an audio clip, allegedly featuring discussions to dismantle the then-Congress government in Rajasthan, was provided to him by Gehlot. Consequently, in March 2021, police filed an FIR against Sharma over charges including criminal conspiracy and unlawfully intercepting calls.

