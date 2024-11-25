Left Menu

Sharma's Arrest: A Political Tapestry Unraveled

Lokesh Sharma, former OSD of ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, was arrested by Delhi Police in a 2020 phone-tapping case linked to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Charges include criminal conspiracy and breach of trust. Sharma was promptly granted bail post-arrest.

Delhi Police have detained Lokesh Sharma, previously the OSD to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on charges linked to a 2020 phone-tapping case. This arrest stems from a complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, authorities disclosed on Monday.

Despite the arrest, the Crime Branch soon released Sharma on bail, according to police reports. The incident marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation of political controversies.

Earlier this year, Sharma alleged that an audio clip, allegedly featuring discussions to dismantle the then-Congress government in Rajasthan, was provided to him by Gehlot. Consequently, in March 2021, police filed an FIR against Sharma over charges including criminal conspiracy and unlawfully intercepting calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

