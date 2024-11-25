Left Menu

Trump's Transition: From Controversial Picks to Policy Predictions

The news covers various US domestic issues focusing on the transition period under President-elect Donald Trump. Key issues include Trump's controversial cabinet picks, farm groups' plea against deportations, and ongoing national security efforts. Additionally, sectors like compounding pharmacies, Treasury leadership, and anti-trust actions remain under scrutiny.

Updated: 25-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:28 IST
Trump

Amidst Trump's transition, U.S. farm groups desperately seek relief from the President-elect's deportation plans, fearing disruption in the immigrant-reliant food supply chain. Trump's team remains noncommittal, according to discussions with farm organizations and Trump's 'border czar', Tom Homan.

Donald Trump Jr., playing a significant advisory role, takes part in forming a controversial cabinet under his father's administration, prioritizing loyalists over experience, sources say. In contrast, a unified security approach with Biden's outgoing team reflects efforts to handle overseas adversities during government transitions.

Meanwhile, the FDA is urged to factor in the role of Wegovy copies in managing obesity drug shortages, as Google faces legal scrutiny over its online ad monopoly, marking significant domestic developments. Trump's cabinet decisions, tech sector inquiries, and military deportation debates further highlight the multifaceted transition challenges.

