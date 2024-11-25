Trump's Transition: From Controversial Picks to Policy Predictions

Amidst Trump's transition, U.S. farm groups desperately seek relief from the President-elect's deportation plans, fearing disruption in the immigrant-reliant food supply chain. Trump's team remains noncommittal, according to discussions with farm organizations and Trump's 'border czar', Tom Homan.

Donald Trump Jr., playing a significant advisory role, takes part in forming a controversial cabinet under his father's administration, prioritizing loyalists over experience, sources say. In contrast, a unified security approach with Biden's outgoing team reflects efforts to handle overseas adversities during government transitions.

Meanwhile, the FDA is urged to factor in the role of Wegovy copies in managing obesity drug shortages, as Google faces legal scrutiny over its online ad monopoly, marking significant domestic developments. Trump's cabinet decisions, tech sector inquiries, and military deportation debates further highlight the multifaceted transition challenges.

