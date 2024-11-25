Opposition Seeks Voice in Constitution Day Celebrations

Leaders from the INDIA bloc parties have submitted a request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow opposition leaders to address the upcoming Constitution Day celebrations. The event, commemorating 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution, will take place on Tuesday, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the ceremony.

Official announcements stated that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker Birla will deliver speeches, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the gathering. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed out that some opposition parties reacted prematurely, unaware of the planned event format where opposition leaders will have seating on the dais.

This request stems from the need to maintain parliamentary democracy traditions, as emphasized by the opposition leaders. They argue for the inclusion of their voices in such a historic celebration. The event, symbolizing national unity beyond politics, saw preceding discussions around corruption allegations involving the Adani Group by the opposition bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)