Kerala's Political Clash: Accusations of Communalism and Election Dynamics

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting communalism, highlighting election strategies involving minority issues. The UDF retained the Palakkad Assembly seat, countering the LDF's claims of Islamist support. Satheesan accepted responsibility for a Chelakkara bypoll defeat but noted reduced opponent margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:59 IST
Kerala Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The political battle in Kerala has intensified as VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of fostering communalism. Satheesan criticized Vijayan's focus on minority communalism during the Lok Sabha elections, alleging a shift in political strategy.

The allegations have further fueled the political debate, as Satheesan countered claims by the CM and CPI(M) that the UDF was bolstered by Islamist support from outfits like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. He refuted these assertions by highlighting demographic shifts in electoral support.

Amidst these accusations, Satheesan addressed the UDF's recent electoral dynamics. He commended the UDF's victory in Palakkad, attributing it to decreasing BJP support, and acknowledged his party's role in reducing the LDF's victory margin in Chelakkara, while celebrating a significant win in Wayanad by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

