Wealth Surge: Jharkhand's New Crorepati MLAs

A report reveals that 89% of newly elected Jharkhand MLAs are 'crorepatis'. Congress's Rameshwar Oraon tops the list with assets of Rs 42.20 crore. The number of wealthy legislators has increased by 20% compared to 2019. Additionally, the report highlights the criminal cases against 43 MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:14 IST
Wealth Surge: Jharkhand's New Crorepati MLAs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A staggering 89% of newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are 'crorepatis', according to a fresh report by Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). At the forefront is Congress's Rameshwar Oraon, amassing assets worth Rs 42.20 crore, an emblem of soaring MLA wealth in today's political climate.

This revealing report scrutinized 80 out of 81 victors in the 2024 Jharkhand elections, discovering a substantial 71 legislators with crorepati status, a 20% surge since the 2019 elections. In a breakdown, 28 are from JMM, 20 from BJP, 14 from Congress, and others from various parties.

The economic ascent parallels a rise in criminal implications, with 43 winning MLAs admitting to past charges. As the list of crorepatis swells, so does scrutiny on integrity, as leaders across party lines, including BJP and Congress, disclose pending criminal cases in their affidavits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

