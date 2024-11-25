Victory in Whiskers: Moustache Mania in Khimsar Bypolls

A whimsical turn of events marked the Rajasthan assembly bypolls with posters of moustaches dominating the Khimsar constituency following Revant Ram Danga's victory representing the BJP. The moustache became a symbol of masculinity, respect, and triumph after Danga's win over his RLP rival, Kanika Beniwal.

The Jat-majority Khimsar, regarded as a stronghold for the RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal, saw a political turnaround as Danga secured the seat by a notable margin of 13,901 votes. Posters adorned city areas, particularly highlighting Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's vow to shave his moustache—a pledge that played a pivotal role in unifying support for the BJP.

As the results were declared, celebrations erupted, with Khimsar and his supporters reveling in the symbolic 'victory of the moustache.' This unique campaign strategy, underscored by cultural symbolism, underscores complex community dynamics and BJP's tactical win in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)