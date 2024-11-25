Stalemate in Maharashtra: Political Chessboard Awaits Move

The new government formation in Maharashtra is on hold as the Shiv Sena demands Eknath Shinde remain chief minister, despite a decisive BJP-led coalition victory in recent elections.

Simultaneously, turmoil unfolded in Parliament with proceedings adjourned due to heated opposition demands for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate corruption accusations against the Adani Group.

As legislative bodies navigate these challenges, the political landscape remains tense and the outcome uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)