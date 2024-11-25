Stalemate in Maharashtra: Political Chessboard Awaits Move
The formation of a new government in Maharashtra is delayed due to the Shiv Sena's insistence on keeping Eknath Shinde as chief minister. Additionally, both Houses of India's Parliament were adjourned due to opposition demands for discussions on the Adani Group's corruption allegations.
The new government formation in Maharashtra is on hold as the Shiv Sena demands Eknath Shinde remain chief minister, despite a decisive BJP-led coalition victory in recent elections.
Simultaneously, turmoil unfolded in Parliament with proceedings adjourned due to heated opposition demands for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate corruption accusations against the Adani Group.
As legislative bodies navigate these challenges, the political landscape remains tense and the outcome uncertain.
