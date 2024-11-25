Trinamool Congress to Highlight Key Issues in Parliament's Winter Session

In the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, the Trinamool Congress intends to spotlight several pressing issues, notably the stoppage of central funds for schemes like MGNREGA in West Bengal and ongoing violence in Manipur. This strategy was formulated during the party's National Working Committee meeting in Kolkata, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The gathering saw the participation of key party figures, including TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. In addition to the concerns about funds and violence, the party aims to address inflation, unemployment, and fertilizer shortages.

The Winter Session session began tumultuously with both parliamentary houses adjourned following opposition demands for discussions on corruption allegations against the Adani Group. The opposition's attempt to initiate a probe through a Joint Parliamentary Committee was thwarted as their notices were dismissed by the chair.

