Left Menu

Trinamool Congress to Highlight Key Issues in Parliament's Winter Session

The Trinamool Congress plans to address issues of halted central funds, Manipur violence, inflation, and unemployment during the Winter Session of Parliament. The party’s strategy was finalized in a Kolkata meeting led by Mamata Banerjee, amidst opposition unrest over allegations against the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:50 IST
Trinamool Congress to Highlight Key Issues in Parliament's Winter Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, the Trinamool Congress intends to spotlight several pressing issues, notably the stoppage of central funds for schemes like MGNREGA in West Bengal and ongoing violence in Manipur. This strategy was formulated during the party's National Working Committee meeting in Kolkata, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The gathering saw the participation of key party figures, including TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. In addition to the concerns about funds and violence, the party aims to address inflation, unemployment, and fertilizer shortages.

The Winter Session session began tumultuously with both parliamentary houses adjourned following opposition demands for discussions on corruption allegations against the Adani Group. The opposition's attempt to initiate a probe through a Joint Parliamentary Committee was thwarted as their notices were dismissed by the chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024