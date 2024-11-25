Punjab's Political Shift: People Break Leaders' Arrogance
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the results of the November 20 bypolls as a triumph over the "arrogance" of rival leaders. The AAP won key assembly seats while notable rivals faced defeat. Mann emphasized his government's commitment to serving people and highlighted job creation achievements.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed satisfaction over the November 20 bypoll results, interpreting them as a public rebuke of the "arrogance" displayed by opposing political figures.
Addressing a gathering while distributing appointment letters to new recruits of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Mann highlighted the success of the Aam Aadmi Party, which secured victories in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal, against strong opposition figures like former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other prominent leaders.
Mann criticized the traditional political parties for their governance strategies, accusing them of misusing power for personal gain. He affirmed his government's endeavor to fulfill the public's expectations, citing the provision of around 50,000 jobs as a testament to transparent and fair governance.
