Left Menu

Uttarakhand Observes Constitution Day with Emphasis on Rights and Duties

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorates Constitution Day, hailing it as India's soul and protector of citizens' rights. He pays tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution's architect, urging citizens to uphold its values. Nationwide initiatives will educate on constitutional legacy throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:41 IST
Uttarakhand Observes Constitution Day with Emphasis on Rights and Duties
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the state's populace on Constitution Day, underscoring the document as the soul of India and guardian of citizens' pride, rights, and honour. He paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, highlighting the Constitution's critical role in defining India's identity globally.

Dhami emphasized that while the Constitution grants fundamental rights, it also outlines duties for every citizen. He urged residents to not only exercise these rights but also safeguard the Constitution's values, contributing to the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. The Centre plans year-long events to educate citizens on the Constitution Drafting Committee, Dr. Ambedkar's significant involvement, and the contributions of its 15 female members.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced village-level initiatives to enhance awareness of constitutional values and the legacy of its framers. He stated that respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, who began the annual November 26 Constitution Day celebrations, reflecting this commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024