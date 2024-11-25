Uttarakhand Observes Constitution Day with Emphasis on Rights and Duties

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the state's populace on Constitution Day, underscoring the document as the soul of India and guardian of citizens' pride, rights, and honour. He paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, highlighting the Constitution's critical role in defining India's identity globally.

Dhami emphasized that while the Constitution grants fundamental rights, it also outlines duties for every citizen. He urged residents to not only exercise these rights but also safeguard the Constitution's values, contributing to the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. The Centre plans year-long events to educate citizens on the Constitution Drafting Committee, Dr. Ambedkar's significant involvement, and the contributions of its 15 female members.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced village-level initiatives to enhance awareness of constitutional values and the legacy of its framers. He stated that respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, who began the annual November 26 Constitution Day celebrations, reflecting this commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)