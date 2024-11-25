Shock Presidential Showdown: Georgescu vs. Lasconi in Romania

In a surprising turn of events, Romania's presidential election will see hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu face off against centre-right opponent Elena Lasconi in a decisive run-off. Georgescu, a critic of NATO and advocate for Russian relations, secured 22.94% of the vote, while Lasconi garnered 19.18%, disrupting expected political predictions.

Georgescu's unexpected rise poses questions for Romania's pro-Western stance, as campaigning focused on economic struggles. Marcel Ciolacu, once the favored candidate, has resigned as party leader, though he remains prime minister until the parliamentary elections on December 1. Meanwhile, Romania braces for the December 8 run-off as mainstream parties abstain from endorsing candidates.

The outcome not only affects Romania's relationship with the EU and NATO but also signals potential shifts in domestic and foreign policy. As Georgescu leverages hard-right support, Romania's political balance could pivot significantly amid these unfolding electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)