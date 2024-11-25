Left Menu

Damian Williams Steps Down Ahead of Political Shift

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is set to resign on December 13. His deputy, Edward Kim, will take over in an acting capacity. Williams' tenure was marked by high-profile financial fraud cases, including convictions of former financiers and public officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:43 IST
Damian Williams Steps Down Ahead of Political Shift

Damian Williams, the prominent U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, announced he would resign on December 13, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Edward Kim, currently serving as his deputy, will assume the role on an acting basis.

Williams' office is notable for its independence from the Department of Justice, focusing on significant financial fraud and public corruption cases. During his tenure, Williams secured convictions against former financiers and officials on fraud charges, reflecting his commitment to tackling high-profile crime.

His announcement coincides with Trump's nomination of Jay Clayton to the position, pending Senate confirmation. Williams, the first African American to hold the role in the district, leaves a legacy of maintaining legal excellence and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024