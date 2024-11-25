Damian Williams Steps Down Ahead of Political Shift

Damian Williams, the prominent U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, announced he would resign on December 13, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Edward Kim, currently serving as his deputy, will assume the role on an acting basis.

Williams' office is notable for its independence from the Department of Justice, focusing on significant financial fraud and public corruption cases. During his tenure, Williams secured convictions against former financiers and officials on fraud charges, reflecting his commitment to tackling high-profile crime.

His announcement coincides with Trump's nomination of Jay Clayton to the position, pending Senate confirmation. Williams, the first African American to hold the role in the district, leaves a legacy of maintaining legal excellence and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)