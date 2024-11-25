Delhi BJP Gears Up for 2025 Assembly Elections After Maharashtra Triumph

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi Manifesto Committee convened on Monday under the leadership of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as part of its preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting follows the BJP's recent significant win in Maharashtra.

Speaking on Sunday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva voiced his belief that the party could achieve a similar success in the capital. He stated that the enthusiasm stemming from Prime Minister Modi's addresses would motivate party workers. Sachdeva emphasized that the people of Delhi are ready to push for a government that embodies cleanliness and is free of corruption. He highlighted that as seen in Maharashtra and Haryana, there's a growing public appetite for change, promising a strong BJP showing in the upcoming Delhi elections.

With the Delhi Assembly election slated for February 2025, the BJP views the contest as crucial. Sachdeva pointed out the public's eagerness for a corruption-free administration, inspired by the Maharashtra win, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated this success, noting the public's rejection of negative politics. Joining in the commendations was BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who hailed the Maharashtra victory as historic, underscoring the nation-first sentiment resonating among voters. The BJP secured 132 assembly seats in Maharashtra, complemented by allies Shiv Sena and NCP securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

