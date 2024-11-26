Left Menu

Political Uncertainty Looms in Maharashtra as CM Resigns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned after election results. Although the Mahayuti alliance won decisively, it has not reached a consensus on the new chief minister. Governor C P Radhakrishnan appointed Shinde as the caretaker CM until a successor is determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:39 IST
Political Uncertainty Looms in Maharashtra as CM Resigns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday morning, following the recently concluded assembly elections.

While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena under Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, has secured a strong majority by winning 230 out of 288 seats, the coalition leaders are yet to agree on who will become the next chief minister.

As Shinde visited the Raj Bhavan accompanied by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the governor requested him to serve as the caretaker chief minister until a new leader is sworn in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024