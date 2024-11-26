Political Uncertainty Looms in Maharashtra as CM Resigns
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned after election results. Although the Mahayuti alliance won decisively, it has not reached a consensus on the new chief minister. Governor C P Radhakrishnan appointed Shinde as the caretaker CM until a successor is determined.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday morning, following the recently concluded assembly elections.
While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena under Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, has secured a strong majority by winning 230 out of 288 seats, the coalition leaders are yet to agree on who will become the next chief minister.
As Shinde visited the Raj Bhavan accompanied by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the governor requested him to serve as the caretaker chief minister until a new leader is sworn in.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- resignation
- elections
- Chief Minister
- Eknath Shinde
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- Ajit Pawar
- NCP
- Mahayuti
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance
Battle for Karhal: BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh Shakes Up Stronghold