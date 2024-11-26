Political Uncertainty Looms in Maharashtra as CM Resigns

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday morning, following the recently concluded assembly elections.

While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena under Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, has secured a strong majority by winning 230 out of 288 seats, the coalition leaders are yet to agree on who will become the next chief minister.

As Shinde visited the Raj Bhavan accompanied by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the governor requested him to serve as the caretaker chief minister until a new leader is sworn in.

(With inputs from agencies.)