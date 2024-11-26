Aam Aadmi Party's Celebratory Journey: Shukrana Yatra in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab embarked on a celebratory 'Shukrana Yatra' in Patiala on Tuesday as a gesture of gratitude after securing victories in three Assembly seats during the November 20 bypolls.

Punjab AAP president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora, along with working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi, paid their respects at the renowned Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, marking the commencement of the yatra.

Several prominent party figures, including ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Harjot Singh Bains, as well as MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Gurlal Singh Ghanaur, participated in the procession, which will proceed through various cities before concluding at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)