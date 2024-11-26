Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Triumph and Telangana's Bold Stance on Adani Donation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wins Wayanad bypoll by a massive margin, while Telangana CM Revanth Reddy rejects a Rs 100 crore donation from the Adani Group to protect the state's integrity. The win marks Priyanka's electoral debut, garnering support from family and Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:44 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ @INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political milestone, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a major victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, amassing 6,22,338 votes and leading by an impressive margin of 4,10,931. Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to congratulate her on this resounding win.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Priyanka posted on social media, thanking the Wayanad electorate for their trust and vowing to be their voice in Parliament. She also extended her thanks to her family and fellow Congress leaders for their unwavering support during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Telangana made headlines with its decision to reject a Rs 100 crore donation from the Adani Group intended for the Young India Skills University. Chief Minister Reddy cited recent controversies surrounding Adani and emphasized the need to maintain the state's reputation. This decision reflects the state's commitment to transparency and integrity in public affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

