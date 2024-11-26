Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi on Constitution Day
Rahul Gandhi, during a Constitution Day event, emphasized the Constitution's principles of truth and non-violence. Criticizing Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi questioned Modi's understanding of the Constitution and highlighted the significance of a caste census initiative in Telangana. Despite technical issues during his speech, Gandhi continued addressing the audience.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, marked Constitution Day by emphasizing the foundational principles of truth and non-violence embedded in the Indian Constitution. Addressing an audience at Talkatora Stadium, Gandhi highlighted the ideas of social empowerment promulgated by figures like Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He pointedly questioned whether the document reflects the ideas of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, implying it promotes non-violence, not aggression.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not having read the Constitution, Gandhi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to its tenets. He highlighted a historic caste census underway in Telangana, attempting to include diverse voices from Dalits to minorities, planning to replicate such initiatives in states under Congress governance.
During his speech, Gandhi encountered a brief technical issue when his microphone was cut. Undeterred, he equated the incident with a broader suppression of voices advocating for marginalized communities in India. Despite this, Gandhi remained resolute, vowing to continue addressing these pressing issues.
