Trump's Tariff Gambit: Future of US Trade Ties

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump unveiled plans for hefty tariffs on imports from key trading partners—Canada, Mexico, and China—delivering on campaign promises that threaten to spark trade wars.

Trump's tariffs, including a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, aim to curb drugs and illegal migration but risk violating trade agreements like the USMCA.

The announcement, seen as a tactic for early renegotiation of USMCA, caused market fluctuations and drew criticism, as retaliatory measures could harm global supply chains and economies.

