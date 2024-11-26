Trump's Bid for AI Control: A New White House Role
President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating appointing an 'AI czar' to manage federal policies on artificial intelligence. While Tesla's Elon Musk won't fill this position, he is anticipated to participate in discussions regarding AI's future implications and applications.
In a bold move to assert control over the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering the creation of an 'AI czar' position in the White House. According to sources cited by Axios, this role would focus on coordinating federal policies and governmental use of AI technologies across various sectors.
Despite speculation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not assume this newly proposed role. However, he is expected to play a significant part in shaping the conversation around AI, bringing his influential perspective to debates and potential use cases, the Axios report stated.
The creation of this position underscores the growing importance of artificial intelligence in governmental planning and the U.S.'s strategic interests, highlighting the administration's commitment to leading the discourse on AI's future role in society and the economy.
