Stalled Transition: Trump's Roadblocks to Presidential Handover

The anticipated handover between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump is currently facing significant delays. Trump's reluctance to sever business ties has resulted in the non-signing of crucial transition documents.

This standstill restricts U.S. officials from briefing the incoming team, drawing criticism and ethical concerns. While Trump's aides focus on selecting appointees, these delays could potentially disrupt government operations.

The transition law mandates Trump to detach from his business interests to avoid conflicts of interest. As the situation unfolds, the lack of movement raises questions about governmental efficiency and transparency during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)