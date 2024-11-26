UK and India Forge Stronger Indo-Pacific Ties Amid Climate and Trade Talks

In New Delhi, Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, highlighted collaborative opportunities with India to tackle environmental challenges, underscoring the shared pursuit of a cleaner climate.

Her visit aligns with the announcement by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi to resume Free Trade Agreement talks. West sees this as a significant step to enhance mutual climate, technology, and educational efforts.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Conference, West emphasized the UK and India's commitment to a free, open region, leveraging their maritime collaboration. This sets a foundation for fortified defense partnerships and socioeconomic cooperation within this strategic region.

