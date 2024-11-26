UK and India Forge Stronger Indo-Pacific Ties Amid Climate and Trade Talks
Catherine West, Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, emphasized shared climate and trade ambitions during her recent visit to India. The visit coincided with poor air quality struggles in New Delhi, highlighting the need for collaboration between the two countries. The relaunch of Free Trade Agreement talks signals deeper UK-Indo-Pacific ties.
In New Delhi, Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, highlighted collaborative opportunities with India to tackle environmental challenges, underscoring the shared pursuit of a cleaner climate.
Her visit aligns with the announcement by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi to resume Free Trade Agreement talks. West sees this as a significant step to enhance mutual climate, technology, and educational efforts.
Addressing the Indo-Pacific Conference, West emphasized the UK and India's commitment to a free, open region, leveraging their maritime collaboration. This sets a foundation for fortified defense partnerships and socioeconomic cooperation within this strategic region.
