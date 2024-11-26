BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Disrespect

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched fresh criticism against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, accusing him of failing to greet President Droupadi Murmu during a Samvidhan Diwas event at Parliament.

Video evidence shared on social media platforms by BJP purportedly shows Gandhi taking his seat even before the President was seated, while his colleague, Mallikarjun Kharge, urged him to stand.

Additional footage highlights Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Kharge greeting the President, with Gandhi noticeably not following suit. The videos criticize Congress for consistently disrespecting the President.

(With inputs from agencies.)