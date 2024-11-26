Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Condemns Sambhal Incident on Constitution Day

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized the state government on Constitution Day, pledging to defend the rights of marginalized groups. Reacting to the Sambhal violence, the party called for justice and condemned the government's actions. Dig Muniraj stated the situation in Sambhal is currently stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:42 IST
Samajwadi party MP Awadhesh Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Constitution Day, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad extended his congratulations to the people, simultaneously issuing a strong critique of the state government. Emphasizing the party's commitment, Prasad declared, "We Samajwadis promise to stand for the rights of the Dalits, backwards, and poor."

Prasad accused the government of undermining constitutional values, particularly in regard to recent violent incidents in Sambhal. "The Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar grants fundamental rights to citizens," he noted, "but this government is misusing religion to oppress people and threatens the core of our preamble."

The situation in Sambhal has sparked significant concern, prompting Prasad's vow of justice. "The incident is painful and wholly the government's responsibility," he stated. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Muniraj reported the situation as stable, assuring that ongoing investigations would ensure accountability and protect innocents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

