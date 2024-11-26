West Bengal CM Celebrates 75 Years of Indian Constitution Amidst Political Tensions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized India's secular identity while celebrating the 75th Constitution Day. She highlighted efforts to maintain unity despite political challenges. The CM accused 'undemocratic forces' of causing unrest after BJP's win in 2019, and announced development projects in the Barrackpore region.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underscored the secular ethos of India as she marked the 75th Constitution Day, hailing it as a national pride. Speaking to reporters after a religious ceremony, she reaffirmed the values of unity and secularism in the face of divisive forces.
Banerjee highlighted her allegations against 'undemocratic forces' for their attempts to intimidate locals and TMC supporters following BJP's electoral victories in the Barrackpore area. She referenced political tumult involving former MP Arjun Singh, who oscillated between TMC and BJP.
The Chief Minister announced plans for infrastructure enhancements funded by TMC MP Partha Bhowmik in Naihati, showcasing her commitment to regional development despite ongoing tensions. Banerjee announced the naming of a local ferry ghat after the deity 'Baro Maa', promoting cultural preservation.
