Imran Khan Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act Amidst Protests

A case under the anti-terrorism act has been registered against former premier Imran Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders for their alleged involvement in a police officer's death during a protest. The FIR mentions premeditated conspiracy and includes sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:46 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are facing charges under the anti-terrorism act following the death of a police officer, Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal. The officer was killed during clashes between PTI protesters and security forces at the Hakla interchange.

The charges are part of a broader investigation led by Punjab police, who allege that the attack was a premeditated criminal conspiracy orchestrated by Khan and other PTI leaders. This move comes as Khan has been implicated in numerous cases since his government was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence motion.

The former premier, currently imprisoned, had called for nationwide protests on November 24 to challenge what he describes as a 'stolen mandate' and a 'dictatorial regime.' Meanwhile, an FIR registered at the Taxila police station includes sections from the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

