Imran Khan Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act Amidst Protests

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are facing charges under the anti-terrorism act following the death of a police officer, Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal. The officer was killed during clashes between PTI protesters and security forces at the Hakla interchange.

The charges are part of a broader investigation led by Punjab police, who allege that the attack was a premeditated criminal conspiracy orchestrated by Khan and other PTI leaders. This move comes as Khan has been implicated in numerous cases since his government was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence motion.

The former premier, currently imprisoned, had called for nationwide protests on November 24 to challenge what he describes as a 'stolen mandate' and a 'dictatorial regime.' Meanwhile, an FIR registered at the Taxila police station includes sections from the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

