Left Menu

Russian Expulsion Escalates Diplomatic Tensions

The Russian government has expelled a British diplomat, accusing him of espionage amidst ongoing tensions related to the Ukraine conflict. The Federal Security Service claims the diplomat used false data for entry and was involved in activities threatening Russian security. The UK has dismissed these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:51 IST
Russian Expulsion Escalates Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian authorities have ordered a British diplomat to leave the country, accusing him of espionage amidst heightened tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the diplomat, who was replacing one of six previously expelled in August, provided false personal information to gain entry.

The FSB alleges the diplomat was involved in 'intelligence and subversive activities' against Russia's security. The Foreign Ministry revoked his accreditation and mandated his departure within two weeks. The UK has dismissed these claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024