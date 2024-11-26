Russian Expulsion Escalates Diplomatic Tensions

Russian authorities have ordered a British diplomat to leave the country, accusing him of espionage amidst heightened tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the diplomat, who was replacing one of six previously expelled in August, provided false personal information to gain entry.

The FSB alleges the diplomat was involved in 'intelligence and subversive activities' against Russia's security. The Foreign Ministry revoked his accreditation and mandated his departure within two weeks. The UK has dismissed these claims as baseless.

