Maharashtra's Leadership Quandary: Fadnavis vs. Shinde

In a significant political development, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voiced support for Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister, citing popular demand. He suggested alternative roles, such as Deputy Chief Minister or a ministerial position in the central government, for outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is reportedly discontented with the choice.

Shinde, who recently stepped down from his position, has been named as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed by the Mahayuti alliance. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the Maharashtra assembly with 132 seats, followed by its allies—the Shiv Sena and the NCP—securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Athawale emphasized the need for a swift decision by the BJP high command in consultation with Fadnavis, Shinde, and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, Shinde urged his supporters to refrain from gathering publicly, reiterating the strength and unity of the Mahayuti alliance following its electoral success.

