Rao Criticizes Telangana Congress: Defends Constitutional Values

BRS working president K T Rama Rao accused the Telangana Congress government of infringing on citizen rights and disrespecting constitutional values. In a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rao demanded accountability. He urged BRS members to ensure the success of 'Deeksha Diwas,' commemorating the 2009 Telangana movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:02 IST
K T Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS, has leveled serious allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of undermining the rights of citizens and disregarding constitutional principles.

In a pointed letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on National Constitution Day, Rao asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for constitutional values is hypocritical, given the current government's conduct.

Rao called for solidarity among BRS members, urging them to make 'Deeksha Diwas' on November 29 a resounding success, marking the anniversary of a crucial event in the Telangana formation movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

