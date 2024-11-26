Rao Criticizes Telangana Congress: Defends Constitutional Values

K T Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS, has leveled serious allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of undermining the rights of citizens and disregarding constitutional principles.

In a pointed letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on National Constitution Day, Rao asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for constitutional values is hypocritical, given the current government's conduct.

Rao called for solidarity among BRS members, urging them to make 'Deeksha Diwas' on November 29 a resounding success, marking the anniversary of a crucial event in the Telangana formation movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)