Shukrana Yatra: Celebrating AAP's By-Election Triumph in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar, expressing gratitude for their victory in Punjab's November bypolls. Led by Aman Arora, the event highlighted AAP's commitment to responsibility and state development. The opposition, Shiromani Akali Dal, criticized the tour, questioning AAP's governance effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) commenced its 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar, marking a token of appreciation for their success in winning three Assembly seats in the November bypolls.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, alongside party veterans and ministers, offered prayers at Patiala's historic Kali Mata Temple before embarking on the journey. The route included key towns, with the procession reaching Amritsar in the evening.

While leaders expressed gratitude towards supporters, the opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the yatra, alleging inadequate governance by the AAP government in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

