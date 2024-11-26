Shukrana Yatra: Celebrating AAP's By-Election Triumph in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) commenced its 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar, marking a token of appreciation for their success in winning three Assembly seats in the November bypolls.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, alongside party veterans and ministers, offered prayers at Patiala's historic Kali Mata Temple before embarking on the journey. The route included key towns, with the procession reaching Amritsar in the evening.

While leaders expressed gratitude towards supporters, the opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the yatra, alleging inadequate governance by the AAP government in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)