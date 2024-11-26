Maharashtra's Leadership Dilemma: Mahayuti Alliance in Talks
Amidst a deadlock in Maharashtra's CM selection, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai hints at deliberations among Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale backs Fadnavis for CM, suggesting roles for Shinde. Despite BJP's win, discussions continue in the Mahayuti alliance.
- Country:
- India
The political stalemate in Maharashtra persists as Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai announced that Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will convene to resolve the Chief Minister selection. The Mahayuti alliance remains undecided even after election results were declared on November 23.
Desai emphasized that the decision among Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar will be accepted by all Mahayuti MLAs. Each party naturally desires the CM post for their leader, with Shiv Sena pushing for Shinde, while BJP leans towards Fadnavis.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale supports Fadnavis, stating that Maharashtra's citizens favor his leadership. He proposed Shinde either as Deputy CM or a Union Minister. Despite internal disagreements, the BJP high command, alongside Shinde and Pawar, is urged to finalize the leadership decision swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
