Netanyahu Proposes U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to present a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah to his cabinet. The ceasefire aims to halt a 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The proposal includes ending military presence in southern Lebanon and deploying peacekeepers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he will recommend his cabinet adopt a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, amid ongoing airstrikes in Lebanon resulting in numerous casualties.
Israeli ground troops reached parts of the Litani River, while evacuation warnings signaled intensified military action before the ceasefire. The pact, if agreed upon, would end 14 months of hostilities.
Uncertainty remains over the ceasefire's enactment, which seeks to end Israel's war on Hezbollah in Lebanon, leaving the conflict with Hamas in Gaza unresolved. The deal involves significant troop movements and international oversight to ensure compliance.
