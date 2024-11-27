Left Menu

Ceasefire Achieved: A New Dawn in Lebanon-Israel Relations

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, expressed approval of a U.S.-mediated agreement to cease hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. The announcement followed a conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden and aligns with Biden's speech declaring the ceasefire comes into effect at 4 a.m. local time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, expressed his support for a U.S.-brokered agreement aimed at halting hostilities between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel.

This agreement was announced following a phone call between Mikati and U.S. President Joe Biden, as articulated in a statement from Mikati's office.

The ceasefire agreement was revealed just after Biden finished his speech, stating that the cessation of hostilities is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

