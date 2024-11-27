Ceasefire Achieved: A New Dawn in Lebanon-Israel Relations
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, expressed approval of a U.S.-mediated agreement to cease hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. The announcement followed a conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden and aligns with Biden's speech declaring the ceasefire comes into effect at 4 a.m. local time.
In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, expressed his support for a U.S.-brokered agreement aimed at halting hostilities between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel.
This agreement was announced following a phone call between Mikati and U.S. President Joe Biden, as articulated in a statement from Mikati's office.
The ceasefire agreement was revealed just after Biden finished his speech, stating that the cessation of hostilities is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
