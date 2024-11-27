Israel, Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A New Dawn in Middle East Conflict

In a significant development in Middle Eastern geopolitics, Israel has agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, potentially ending 14 months of intense fighting connected to the prolonged conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire, approved by Israel's security Cabinet late Tuesday, arrives as a strategic move to isolate Hamas and refocus its efforts on Iran, Hezbollah's staunch supporter.

The ceasefire agreement, presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was lauded by U.S. President Joe Biden as 'good news,' fostering optimism for a possible resolution in Gaza. Despite this landmark agreement, local tensions persist, underscored by Israel's aggressive last-minute strikes in Beirut, which claimed several lives.

The ceasefire's implementation remains uncertain, with Israel reserving the right to resume operations if Hezbollah breaches the truce. Under the deal, Hezbollah must withdraw forces north of the Litani River, while Israeli forces will pull back to their border. However, Lebanese officials dispute Israel's unilateral action clause, spotlighting sovereignty concerns amid the fragile peace effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)