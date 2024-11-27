Left Menu

TDP Set to Break Rajya Sabha Hiatus in December By-Polls

The Election Commission of India announced by-poll dates for three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh. The vacancies arose following resignations from YSRCP members, impacting their representation. The TDP-led NDA, leveraging their Assembly majority, is on course to gain representation in the Upper House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:07 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections to fill three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh, after the resignations of YSRCP RS members M Venkata Ramana, B Mastan Rao Yadav, and BC leader R Krishnaiah.

Both Yadav and Krishnaiah resigned with up to four years left in their tenures, while Rao had two years remaining, delivering a significant setback to the YSRCP, which rapidly lost three members from the Council of States.

The TDP-led NDA alliance is positioned to secure three Rajya Sabha seats in the upcoming by-elections on December 20, supported by a robust majority of 164 seats in the southern state's Assembly, with the TDP holding 135 seats, followed by Jana Sena with 21, and BJP with eight.

N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is anticipated to finally gain a foothold in the Rajya Sabha, where it currently lacks representation, as the YSRCP may not contest due to insufficient numbers.

For the first time in about four decades, the TDP had no representation in the Upper House after sitting out the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year, which is likely to change soon.

The counting of the by-election votes is set for December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

