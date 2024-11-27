Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

A formal complaint has been filed against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte and members of her security team following a controversial incident at the lower house of Congress, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The charges, which include direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion, relate to occurrences at both the lower chamber and a hospital, according to a statement from the Philippine National Police (PNP). This announcement comes as Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is embroiled in a congressional enquiry focusing on her spending in her roles as vice president and education minister, where she has had numerous conflicts with lawmakers.

This development marks another setback for Duterte following her strained relations with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The vice president was recently summoned for questioning by law officials after she claimed to have hired an assassin to kill key figures should anything happen to her. Duterte argued her statements were misrepresented to imply a direct threat to Marcos.

(With inputs from agencies.)