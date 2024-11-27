Left Menu

ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Military Chief

The International Criminal Court prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing. This action relates to alleged crimes against humanity, including persecution and deportations against the Rohingya. Reactions underscore hope for justice, despite challenges in custody and genocide charges concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced a new pursuit on Wednesday, seeking an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing. The charges relate to alleged crimes against humanity, including persecution and forced deportations perpetrated against the Rohingya community.

The Myanmar authorities have yet to respond to this development. Reactions have been swift, reflecting the widespread hope this move brings. Tun Khin, President of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, described it as a rare moment of celebration for the Rohingya, noting decades of international inaction against Myanmar's military infractions.

However, challenges remain. Melanie O'Brien, President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, emphasizes the difficulty the ICC might face in apprehending Hlaing, known for his isolationist stance. Critics also express disappointment over the lack of specific genocide charges, despite evidence suggesting systematic violence against the Rohingya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

