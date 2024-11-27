Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Constitutional Integrity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique of opposition parties, accusing them of having undermined the Constitution during their rule, while currently championing its cause.

The remarks followed the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, as Adityanath addressed the 136th convocation of Allahabad University. He pointed out that terms like 'secular' and 'socialist' were added during periods of parliamentary dissolution when democratic structures were compromised.

Highlighting nepotism, Adityanath targeted the Samajwadi Party as failing to embody a true socialist ethos. During the ceremony, he also conferred an honorary degree upon poet Kumar Vishwas and recognized outstanding students with gold medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)