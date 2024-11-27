Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Constitutional Integrity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for allegedly undermining the Constitution. His comments were made during the Allahabad University's convocation, emphasizing the changes made to the Constitution without public mandate. He also spotlighted accusations of nepotism against the Samajwadi Party and honored poet Kumar Vishwas at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique of opposition parties, accusing them of having undermined the Constitution during their rule, while currently championing its cause.

The remarks followed the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, as Adityanath addressed the 136th convocation of Allahabad University. He pointed out that terms like 'secular' and 'socialist' were added during periods of parliamentary dissolution when democratic structures were compromised.

Highlighting nepotism, Adityanath targeted the Samajwadi Party as failing to embody a true socialist ethos. During the ceremony, he also conferred an honorary degree upon poet Kumar Vishwas and recognized outstanding students with gold medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

