Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Constitutional Integrity
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for allegedly undermining the Constitution. His comments were made during the Allahabad University's convocation, emphasizing the changes made to the Constitution without public mandate. He also spotlighted accusations of nepotism against the Samajwadi Party and honored poet Kumar Vishwas at the event.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique of opposition parties, accusing them of having undermined the Constitution during their rule, while currently championing its cause.
The remarks followed the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, as Adityanath addressed the 136th convocation of Allahabad University. He pointed out that terms like 'secular' and 'socialist' were added during periods of parliamentary dissolution when democratic structures were compromised.
Highlighting nepotism, Adityanath targeted the Samajwadi Party as failing to embody a true socialist ethos. During the ceremony, he also conferred an honorary degree upon poet Kumar Vishwas and recognized outstanding students with gold medals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong, JMM, RJD synonymous with corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics; they are all out to grab your rights: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.
Kharge's Call to Strengthen Democracy at the Polls
Democracy in Action: High Stakes Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Voters Urged to Participate in Democracy Festival
Clash Over Campus Democracy: Punjab University's Senate Election Strife