Shock Victory in Romania: Far-Right Candidate's Rise and Controversy

Romanian far-right candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round of the presidential election, prompting protests and concerns over foreign interference. Campaign driven by TikTok, support came from young voters and expatriates. Claims of election manipulation led to calls for an investigation by the European Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a surprising twist, far-right independent candidate Calin Georgescu emerged victorious in the first round of Romania's presidential elections, igniting widespread protests and raising concerns about potential electoral interference. Previously trailing in single digits, Georgescu surged to victory, posing challenges to the political status quo.

Protests erupted nationwide, with citizens chanting slogans against authoritarianism and reaffirming their commitment to European alliances. Georgescu, known for his controversial stance on Romania's foreign policy, seemed to soften his position, affirming his support for NATO and the EU while emphasizing national interests.

The role of social media platform TikTok in this electoral upset has drawn scrutiny, with Romania's National Audiovisual Council urging the European Commission to investigate possible opinion manipulation. Concerns grow as Georgescu's unexpected win sheds light on digital campaigning and its effects on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

