Maharashtra CM Decision Looms as Mahayuti Talks Intensify

The battle for Maharashtra's next Chief Minister escalates within the Mahayuti alliance. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena MPs from the Eknath Shinde faction conferred with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. Notably, MP Naresh Mhaske left a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill to meet Shah.

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is slated to meet with Mahayuti leaders in Delhi, including Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, and Eknath Shinde, on Thursday. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis traveled to the national capital on Wednesday to assist in resolving the deadlock over the state's Chief Minister decision.

When queried about Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, Fadnavis promised a solution soon, stating, "The answer to this will be given soon. Senior leaders of the three Mahayuti alliance parties are working together to make a decision." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat emphasized the need for the new Chief Minister to be from the Shiv Sena, signaling a preference for Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to ANI, Shirsat asserted, "We want the CM to be from Shiv Sena. We contested the election under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, and I believe top leaders will endorse him." He anticipates the new government formation by December 2, with a grand swearing-in ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. Although election results were announced on November 23, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance remains undecided on the Chief Minister role.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, capturing 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly. Its allies--the Shiv Sena and NCP--achieved 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The coalition continues to deliberate over the state's top position.

