Support and Decisions: Maharashtra's Leadership Dynamics

Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale expressed his support for Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, but he emphasized respect for the BJP high command's final decision.

Despite Fadnavis having served as the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019 and then as Deputy CM under Eknath Shinde, Athawale believes he should be given another chance. However, he stated that RPI (A) will respect the high command's choice if Eknath Shinde is picked.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition achieved a major victory in the state elections, securing a dominant 230 seats in the Assembly. Eknath Shinde, currently serving as caretaker Chief Minister, assured Prime Minister Modi that he would fully support whatever decision is made by the BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)