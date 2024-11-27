Left Menu

Support and Decisions: Maharashtra's Leadership Dynamics

Union minister Ramdas Athawale supports Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra's Chief Minister role but will abide by BJP's decision, including if Eknath Shinde is chosen. Athawale's RPI (A) respects BJP high command's decisions amid recent electoral success, highlighting potential shifts in state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:50 IST
Support and Decisions: Maharashtra's Leadership Dynamics
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale expressed his support for Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, but he emphasized respect for the BJP high command's final decision.

Despite Fadnavis having served as the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019 and then as Deputy CM under Eknath Shinde, Athawale believes he should be given another chance. However, he stated that RPI (A) will respect the high command's choice if Eknath Shinde is picked.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition achieved a major victory in the state elections, securing a dominant 230 seats in the Assembly. Eknath Shinde, currently serving as caretaker Chief Minister, assured Prime Minister Modi that he would fully support whatever decision is made by the BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024