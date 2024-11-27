Nordic and Baltic Commitment Bolsters Ukraine's Defense
Nordic and Baltic states, alongside Poland, pledged enhanced support for Ukraine, including the defense sector and ammunition production, amid concerns over U.S. commitment following Donald Trump's re-election. Leaders stressed Europe's need for greater security responsibility and increased regional cooperation at a meeting in Sweden.
In a decisive move, Nordic and Baltic states, joined by Poland, announced plans to intensify support for Ukraine with a focus on bolstering its defense industry, particularly ammunition production.
The leaders, gathered at Harpsund, underscored the urgency of strengthening deterrence and expanding sanctions against Russia amid concerns of hybrid attacks, emphasizing the continuity of aid which has already amounted to 24 billion euros.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, echoing regional sentiments, highlighted the necessity for Europe to assume greater security responsibility, especially following the re-election of Donald Trump, which has cast doubt on the U.S.'s future involvement in NATO and its support for Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nordic
- Baltic
- Ukraine
- defense
- ammunition
- sanctions
- Russia
- security
- cooperation
- NATO
ALSO READ
North Korea-Russia Defense Pact Marks New Cold War Escalation
Tensions Soar as Russian Air Defence Takes Down 13 Ukrainian Drones
Russian Frigate's Hypersonic Show in the English Channel
Russia and China: United Against Dual Containment
The Growing Alliance: Russia and China's Counter to U.S. Containment