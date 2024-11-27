Nordic and Baltic Commitment Bolsters Ukraine's Defense

In a decisive move, Nordic and Baltic states, joined by Poland, announced plans to intensify support for Ukraine with a focus on bolstering its defense industry, particularly ammunition production.

The leaders, gathered at Harpsund, underscored the urgency of strengthening deterrence and expanding sanctions against Russia amid concerns of hybrid attacks, emphasizing the continuity of aid which has already amounted to 24 billion euros.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, echoing regional sentiments, highlighted the necessity for Europe to assume greater security responsibility, especially following the re-election of Donald Trump, which has cast doubt on the U.S.'s future involvement in NATO and its support for Ukraine.

