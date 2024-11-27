Keith Kellogg Appointed as Trump's Ukraine Envoy

Donald Trump has appointed Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, as a special envoy to tackle the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the president-elect announced on Truth Social.

Kellogg, who previously served as chief of staff for the White House National Security Council and as a national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, will be pivotal in attempting to broker peace in his new role. Trump's decision to create this envoy position marks an effort to quickly wind down the conflict.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Kellogg was being considered for the role. His proposed plan includes freezing the current battle lines and urging Ukraine and Russia to negotiate. Trump's campaign has underscored swiftly resolving the Ukraine war as a key promise, despite his reticence about specific strategies.

