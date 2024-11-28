Left Menu

International Condemnation: Mozambique's Crisis Deepens

Several Western governments have condemned the ongoing violence against civilians in Mozambique, following disputed election results. The turmoil has resulted in at least 67 deaths amid nationwide protests. International embassies demand an investigation into security forces' conduct during the escalating unrest.

Several Western governments, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Norway, and Switzerland, have jointly condemned the escalating violence against civilians in Mozambique, urging the country's leadership to ensure security forces prioritize the protection of its people.

The unrest stems from disputed election results that opposition supporters claim were fraudulent, leading to protests. Frelimo, the ruling party, claimed victory, extending its long-standing governance, with Daniel Chapo set to succeed as president.

Amid the chaos, disturbing footage emerged showing an armored vehicle plowing through protesters in the capital, raising calls for thorough investigations. An incident left at least 67 people dead, sparking international concern and demands for accountability.

