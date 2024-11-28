Left Menu

Cuban Resilience: Diaz-Canel Responds to Trump's Reelection

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared that Trump's reelection brings no surprises for Cuba, as tensions persist. Diaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba's readiness to progress, amid Trump's tough policies including embargo reinforcement and sanctions, escalating Cuba's economic crisis. He remains open to talks with the U.S., stressing equal terms.

  • Country:
  • Cuba

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel remarked that the reelection of U.S. President Donald Trump brings familiar challenges for Cuba, emphasizing that his government remains unfazed by its powerful neighbor. Speaking to state media in Cienfuegos province, Diaz-Canel dismissed the election outcome as unsurprising, reaffirming Cuba's readiness to move forward independently.

Diaz-Canel's statement marks Cuba's initial official response to Trump's presidency, which has seen a reinforced trade embargo and heightened restrictions on the communist island. Under Trump, the U.S. reinstated Cuba on a list of terrorism sponsors, tightening financial sanctions and intensifying an already dire economic crisis characterized by severe shortages.

Despite the congressional appointment of Marco Rubio, a known critic, as Secretary of State, Diaz-Canel signaled openness to negotiate with the U.S. but underscored the need for respectful dialogue that respects Cuba's sovereignty and independence.

