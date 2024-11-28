U.S. Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials Amid Contested Election

In a significant move, the United States has announced sanctions against 21 senior Venezuelan officials for their involvement in suppressing protests after a disputed presidential election in July. The sanctions target high-ranking members of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, following allegations of election fraud claimed by Washington.

The Biden administration emphasized that the sanctions aim not only to hold President Maduro accountable but also target officials supporting his regime through repressive methods. Venezuela has retaliated by dismissing these measures as illegitimate and has stood firm against international pressure.

Venezuelan opposition leaders have accused President Maduro of electoral misconduct, advocating transparency. They contend that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez legitimately won and have published alleged ballot box results. Meanwhile, Gonzalez resides in Spain but intends to return for a planned inauguration in January.

