Biden's Final Defense Push: Massive $725 Million Aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration is orchestrating a significant $725 million weapons package designed to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to insiders. This strategic move comes as a final reinforcement for Kyiv before the transition to President-elect Donald Trump, set to occur in January.

The package entails a diverse arsenal, ranging from anti-tank weapons to cluster munitions commonly used in Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS). U.S. officials indicate that a formal notification to Congress might be imminent, potentially arriving by Monday.

This proposal marks the most substantial support shift compared to recent allocations under Presidential Drawdown Authority, highlighting a keen focus on aiding allies swiftly in evolving geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)