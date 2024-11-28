Biden's Final Defense Push: Massive $725 Million Aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration is preparing a $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons and cluster munitions. The initiative aims to support Kyiv before President-elect Trump assumes office. The package underscores a significant shift in U.S. aid strategy, utilizing Presidential Drawdown Authority.
The Biden administration is orchestrating a significant $725 million weapons package designed to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to insiders. This strategic move comes as a final reinforcement for Kyiv before the transition to President-elect Donald Trump, set to occur in January.
The package entails a diverse arsenal, ranging from anti-tank weapons to cluster munitions commonly used in Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS). U.S. officials indicate that a formal notification to Congress might be imminent, potentially arriving by Monday.
This proposal marks the most substantial support shift compared to recent allocations under Presidential Drawdown Authority, highlighting a keen focus on aiding allies swiftly in evolving geopolitical conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)