Left Menu

Biden's Final Defense Push: Massive $725 Million Aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration is preparing a $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons and cluster munitions. The initiative aims to support Kyiv before President-elect Trump assumes office. The package underscores a significant shift in U.S. aid strategy, utilizing Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:27 IST
Biden's Final Defense Push: Massive $725 Million Aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration is orchestrating a significant $725 million weapons package designed to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to insiders. This strategic move comes as a final reinforcement for Kyiv before the transition to President-elect Donald Trump, set to occur in January.

The package entails a diverse arsenal, ranging from anti-tank weapons to cluster munitions commonly used in Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS). U.S. officials indicate that a formal notification to Congress might be imminent, potentially arriving by Monday.

This proposal marks the most substantial support shift compared to recent allocations under Presidential Drawdown Authority, highlighting a keen focus on aiding allies swiftly in evolving geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024