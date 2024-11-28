Priyanka Gandhi: A New Chapter in Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has become a Lok Sabha MP, representing Wayanad, Kerala, following her victory in a bypoll. Her entry marks a rare instance of three family members in Parliament, similar to the Gandhi tradition of political leadership. Her victory offers hope for the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday after a resounding victory in Kerala's Wayanad bypoll. Her win is a significant development, marking her as an elected representative alongside her mother Sonia and brother Rahul, continuing the Gandhi legacy in Indian politics.
At 52, Priyanka addresses the Lok Sabha for the first time, taking an oath in Hindi with a copy of the Constitution in hand. Her election from Wayanad exceeded a winning margin of over 4.1 lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul's previous tally, marking her political influence in the region.
Her induction into Parliament comes at a challenging period for the Congress party, which has experienced setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra. Analysts view her as a potential revitalizing force for the party, echoing her grandmother Indira Gandhi's charisma and political acumen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Lok Sabha
- bypoll
- election
- Kerala
- Wayanad
- Congress
- politics
- Gandhi family
- MP
ALSO READ
Republicans Near House Majority, Poised for Congressional Control
Polling begins in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Kerala.
The Battle for Wayanad and Chelakkara: A High-Stakes Bypoll Showdown
High Stakes in Wayanad and Chelakkara: Kerala By-Election Kicks Off
Political Fray: BJP and Congress Clash Over Divisive Rhetoric