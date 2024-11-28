Priyanka Gandhi: A New Chapter in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday after a resounding victory in Kerala's Wayanad bypoll. Her win is a significant development, marking her as an elected representative alongside her mother Sonia and brother Rahul, continuing the Gandhi legacy in Indian politics.

At 52, Priyanka addresses the Lok Sabha for the first time, taking an oath in Hindi with a copy of the Constitution in hand. Her election from Wayanad exceeded a winning margin of over 4.1 lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul's previous tally, marking her political influence in the region.

Her induction into Parliament comes at a challenging period for the Congress party, which has experienced setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra. Analysts view her as a potential revitalizing force for the party, echoing her grandmother Indira Gandhi's charisma and political acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)