Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi: A New Chapter in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has become a Lok Sabha MP, representing Wayanad, Kerala, following her victory in a bypoll. Her entry marks a rare instance of three family members in Parliament, similar to the Gandhi tradition of political leadership. Her victory offers hope for the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:11 IST
Priyanka Gandhi: A New Chapter in Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday after a resounding victory in Kerala's Wayanad bypoll. Her win is a significant development, marking her as an elected representative alongside her mother Sonia and brother Rahul, continuing the Gandhi legacy in Indian politics.

At 52, Priyanka addresses the Lok Sabha for the first time, taking an oath in Hindi with a copy of the Constitution in hand. Her election from Wayanad exceeded a winning margin of over 4.1 lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul's previous tally, marking her political influence in the region.

Her induction into Parliament comes at a challenging period for the Congress party, which has experienced setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra. Analysts view her as a potential revitalizing force for the party, echoing her grandmother Indira Gandhi's charisma and political acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024