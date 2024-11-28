Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah: Religious Tensions Rise

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes BJP and RSS amid controversy over Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, alleged to be a Shiva temple. He highlights historical context and questions the judiciary's role in addressing the Places of Worship Act, urging unity and legal intervention to preserve religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:07 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has taken aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following a fresh controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. The issue arose after a court petition claimed the dargah is actually a Shiva temple, sparking debate over religious history.

Owaisi, speaking to ANI, recounted the dargah's 800-year history, noting that prominent figures, including Prime Minister Modi, have traditionally sent offerings there. He criticized the government's stance and questioned the selective application of the Places of Worship Act, which seeks to protect existing religious sites' statuses.

Joining the discourse, Congress MP Imran Masood called for action from the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the risk of communal tensions. Meanwhile, Syed Naseruddin Chishty of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council urged legal clarity to prevent further disputes, as claims of historical religious transformations continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

