Diplomatic Breakthrough: China and U.S. Swap Wrongfully Detained Citizens
China and the U.S. have resolved a years-long diplomatic impasse with the exchange of wrongfully detained citizens. The release of three U.S. citizens by China has led to a downgraded travel advisory from the U.S., while three Chinese nationals were returned home. This diplomatic win marks a move towards repairing strained Sino-American relations.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, China and the United States have concluded years of negotiations with a mutual release of citizens deemed wrongfully detained in each country.
The White House announced that China has released U.S. citizens Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung. This action prompted the U.S. to lower its travel advisory risk for China, a long-sought request by Beijing linked to the detainment of American nationals.
China's foreign ministry confirmed the safe return of three Chinese citizens from U.S. detention, emphasizing its opposition to what it perceives as politically motivated persecution by the U.S. The resolution reflects joint efforts by Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping to mend fissured diplomatic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- detainees
- diplomacy
- release
- travel advisory
- Beijing
- Mark Swidan
- Kai Li
- John Leung
ALSO READ
Danish MPs Defy Beijing, Advocate for Taiwan in Landmark Visit
BJP Slams Congress Over Manifesto Release Amidst Poll Silence
Delhi's Path to Redemption: 33 Convicts' Release Recommended
Court Orders Amanatullah Khan's Release Amid Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Delhi court orders release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, refuses to take cognisance of chargesheet against him in Waqf Board case.