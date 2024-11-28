Diplomatic Breakthrough: China and U.S. Swap Wrongfully Detained Citizens

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, China and the United States have concluded years of negotiations with a mutual release of citizens deemed wrongfully detained in each country.

The White House announced that China has released U.S. citizens Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung. This action prompted the U.S. to lower its travel advisory risk for China, a long-sought request by Beijing linked to the detainment of American nationals.

China's foreign ministry confirmed the safe return of three Chinese citizens from U.S. detention, emphasizing its opposition to what it perceives as politically motivated persecution by the U.S. The resolution reflects joint efforts by Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping to mend fissured diplomatic ties.

