INDIA Bloc Strengthened by Jharkhand Victory
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, declared the Jharkhand assembly victory vital for the INDIA bloc, highlighting its commitment to tribal rights and employment. Yadav attended Hemant Soren's swearing-in as chief minister. Maintaining pressure on the BJP, he asserted the bloc's resolve against unemployment and inflation.
On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the assembly poll victory in Jharkhand has strengthened the INDIA bloc, reinforcing its commitment to issues such as tribal rights and employment.
Yadav arrived in Ranchi to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand. He emphasized that the election results reflect the people's desire for a progressive government, granting another chance to Soren and the INDIA bloc to steer Jharkhand towards prosperity and development.
Slating the BJP, Yadav accused the party of disregarding constitutional institutions for self-serving ends. As leaders gather for Soren's oath, including notable figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) celebrates its historic win of 34 out of 43 seats contested.
(With inputs from agencies.)
